Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $707,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

