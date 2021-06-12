Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.60). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,857,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

