Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. MetLife reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

MET traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,578. MetLife has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

