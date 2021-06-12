Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

SEE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.69. 1,432,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

