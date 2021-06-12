Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. 100,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,360. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

