Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report $125.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 1,446,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,381. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

