Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MLAB opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.57. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

