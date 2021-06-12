Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

TECK opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Teck Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teck Resources by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 351,039 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

