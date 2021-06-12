Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $30.33

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 250,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.15. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

