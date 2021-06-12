Analysts Set Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Price Target at $43.85

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 517,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

