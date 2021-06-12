Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $132.55

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.