Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $378.67

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.17. The stock had a trading volume of 638,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.39. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

