Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $10.15

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 696,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

