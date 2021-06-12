Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $121.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 1,084,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

