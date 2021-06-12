Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 928,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.