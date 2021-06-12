Analyzing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.77 $3.26 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.25 $5.39 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.59% N/A N/A Old Point Financial 12.64% 6.89% 0.65%

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

