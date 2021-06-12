Anika Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,700% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

