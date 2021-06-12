ANON Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $21,713.72 and $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002327 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058020 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021907 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.