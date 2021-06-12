Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

AOZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

