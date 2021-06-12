Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.81. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 7,587 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

