Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $52,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,839. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.