Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 117,665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

