Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

