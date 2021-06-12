Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $47,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

