Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 22,101 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,449,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $700,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

