Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.