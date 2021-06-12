Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

