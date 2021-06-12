Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,073. Argo Group International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

