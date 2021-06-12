ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

