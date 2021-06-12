Argon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,776.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $4.28 million and $190,776.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

