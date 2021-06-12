Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 781698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.90.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

