Arionum Achieves Market Cap of $56,600.35 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $56,600.35 and $17.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.32 or 0.06489173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.09 or 0.01570258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00440754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00152772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00664182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00448100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.