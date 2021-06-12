ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 234.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,334,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $140.46 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13.

