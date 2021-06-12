Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

