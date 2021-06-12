Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. 1,022,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

