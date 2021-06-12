Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $5.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.82 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

ARVN traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $81.64. 606,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,518. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

