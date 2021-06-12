Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

