Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 73.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.