Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Sells $117,472.53 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.85 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

