Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 534.1% in May

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 534.1% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASAQ opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.
Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile
Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
