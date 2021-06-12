Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 534.1% in May

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 534.1% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

