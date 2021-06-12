Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

