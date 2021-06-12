Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

