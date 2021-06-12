Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $233,608.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $233,608.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

