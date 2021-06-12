AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.