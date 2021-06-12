Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 567.99.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

