Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

