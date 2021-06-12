Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

