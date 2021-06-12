Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

