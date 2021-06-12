Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

