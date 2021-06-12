Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.