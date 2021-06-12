B. Riley Comments on F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

